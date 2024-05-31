14,056 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in eXp World by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 50,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,563,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.64%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

