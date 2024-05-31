151,790 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,276 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $45,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,324,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 3,658,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.