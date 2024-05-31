18,465 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

EQIX stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $762.98. 1,064,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,575. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.67.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

