235,310 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 235,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,633,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.