2,609 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $118.68. The company had a trading volume of 588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,993. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

