287,692 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 287,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 20.1% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

