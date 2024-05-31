31,491 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.