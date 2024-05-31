4,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $80.02. 16,191,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,221. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

