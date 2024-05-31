42-coin (42) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC on popular exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $6.13 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00123011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

