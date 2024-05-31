42,196 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Clear Secure by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,865. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

