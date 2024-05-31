4,309 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.