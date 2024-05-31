52,853 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,574 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,459,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 207,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 143,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,472. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.