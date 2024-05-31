5th Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,870,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,639,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ITA traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $136.16. 358,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

