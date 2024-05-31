61,646 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. 21,405,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

