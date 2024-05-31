66,250 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.0% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,672,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,162. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

