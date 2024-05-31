7,519 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 8,407,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

