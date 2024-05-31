9,811 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,852,418. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

