Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.66% and a negative return on equity of 277.56%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:ADXN Free Report ) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

