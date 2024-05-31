Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

ADUS stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

