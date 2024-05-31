Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $445.87 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $410.70 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

