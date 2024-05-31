Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

