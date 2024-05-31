aelf One Day Volume Hits $12.16 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. aelf has a total market cap of $372.12 million and $12.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

