Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 196,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 324,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $273,197.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,558,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,565.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

