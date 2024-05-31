agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 6.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 1,226,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,333,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in agilon health by 1,439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

