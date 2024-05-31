Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $4,825,000.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 289,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,616. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $760,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agilysys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

