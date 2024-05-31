Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl Purchases 1,000 Shares

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $955,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.