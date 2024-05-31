Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl Purchases 1,000 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $955,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

