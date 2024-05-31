Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl Purchases 1,000 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agree Realty Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ADC stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ADC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $955,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.