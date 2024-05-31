AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

