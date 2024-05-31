Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABNB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.