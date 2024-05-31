Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,456. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 492.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $84,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

