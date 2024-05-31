Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Akoustis Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AKTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,456. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akoustis Technologies
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.