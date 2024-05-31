Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

