Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Alexander’s Price Performance
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 86.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
See Also
