Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. 5,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 2,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile
The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alexis Practical Tactical ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.