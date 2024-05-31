Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $51,000.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

ALGT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 195,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,261. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $955.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

