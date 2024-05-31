Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 11,176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.9 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.