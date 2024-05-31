Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 11,176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Starbucks Stock Up 1.9 %
Starbucks stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
