Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 3.2% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.65 and a twelve month high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

