Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $10.17 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 506,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,891,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %

Danaher stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.88. 4,801,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

