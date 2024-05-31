Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $15.88 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,013. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

