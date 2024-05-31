Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Assertio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assertio

Assertio Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,045,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,336,450 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 489.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,436 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.