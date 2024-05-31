Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 134,381 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,381 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.39% of Victory Capital worth $31,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

