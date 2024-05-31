Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,520 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 181,942 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

