Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 719,047 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Trimble worth $38,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 263,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

