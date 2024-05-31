Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 67,887 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,887 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $32,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after acquiring an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.89.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $189.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

