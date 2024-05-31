Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 77,235 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,154,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,235 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.