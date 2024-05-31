Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ERH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 35,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,308. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.