Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of ERH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 35,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,308. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

