Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7,658.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after buying an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $171.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,620,977. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

