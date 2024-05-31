Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the April 30th total of 173,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

ALCE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38. Alternus Clean Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

