Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.41.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.62 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 261.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 396,275 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 823,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 643,731 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,877,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,545 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.