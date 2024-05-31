Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $104.83 Average PT from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.28 on Friday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $77.42 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Amdocs by 2.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

