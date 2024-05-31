Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Down to $96.01

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.01, but opened at $92.90. Amedisys shares last traded at $91.98, with a volume of 119,349 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 65.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

