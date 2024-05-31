American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Shares Up 66.3%

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) shot up 66.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 851,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

American Battery Materials Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

About American Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Materials, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.